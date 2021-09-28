BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,142 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of GoPro worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in GoPro by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in GoPro by 2,023.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in GoPro by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,522.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $49,569.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 275,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,353.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 474,390 shares of company stock worth $4,825,280. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

GoPro stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. GoPro had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $249.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

