BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 144.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,424 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 0.9% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 83.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,769,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,952,000 after purchasing an additional 802,790 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cameco by 272.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Cameco by 81.0% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 176,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 79,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cameco by 269,681.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 102,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 102,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -523.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.71. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

