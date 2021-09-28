BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 79.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 398,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,330,000 after buying an additional 14,564 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 18,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $1,936,475.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,217,122.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,268 shares of company stock worth $6,093,231. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $108.81 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $59.45 and a 12-month high of $109.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.04 and its 200-day moving average is $93.17.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FN. B. Riley boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.