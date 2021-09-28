BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,405 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $133.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.96 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.50 and a 200 day moving average of $136.11.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $828,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $703,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,271.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,636 shares of company stock worth $2,427,829. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

