Boart Longyear Limited (ASX:BLY) Insider Robert Smith Acquires 12,096 Shares of Stock

Boart Longyear Limited (ASX:BLY) insider Robert Smith purchased 12,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.48 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of A$29,998.08 ($21,427.20).

About Boart Longyear

Boart Longyear Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services, and drilling equipment and performance tooling for mining and mineral drilling companies in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Drilling Services and Global Products.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Boart Longyear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boart Longyear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.