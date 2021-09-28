Boston Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,188,000 after buying an additional 3,631,504 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,988,000 after purchasing an additional 501,108 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,993,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 379,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 66.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 934,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,313,000 after purchasing an additional 374,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $70.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.55. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.40 and a one year high of $79.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.