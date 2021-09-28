Boston Family Office LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 1,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total value of $151,420.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total transaction of $145,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,790,622.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,512 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILMN stock opened at $425.58 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.01 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $476.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.38. The stock has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.83.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

