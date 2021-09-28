Boston Family Office LLC Purchases 245 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $104.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $113.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.24 and its 200 day moving average is $101.97.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

