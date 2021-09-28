Boston Family Office LLC Purchases 49 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point raised their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $356.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $352.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

