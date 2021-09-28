Boston Family Office LLC Sells 11,136 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,136 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,940,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,402,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699,308 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,474,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,587,000 after buying an additional 1,272,869 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after buying an additional 7,532,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,838,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $791,214,000 after buying an additional 1,007,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.85.

NYSE PFE opened at $43.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

