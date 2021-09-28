Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $228,000 in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,583,000 after acquiring an additional 142,940 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 50,839 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $1,021,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TBPH. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.95.

Shares of TBPH opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $535.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theravance Biopharma Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

