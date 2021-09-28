Bridgefront Capital LLC Sells 1,305 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,894,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,957 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Cerner by 140.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,792,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,877,000 after buying an additional 1,048,375 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 9.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,173,000 after buying an additional 914,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Cerner by 27.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,167,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,740,000 after buying an additional 900,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of CERN opened at $72.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.15 and its 200 day moving average is $76.71. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

