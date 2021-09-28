Bridgefront Capital LLC Sells 1,770 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8,653.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE:BDN opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.71.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.68%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.