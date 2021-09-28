Bridgefront Capital LLC Sells 5,599 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC cut its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,599 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $149,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,437 shares of company stock worth $21,170,474. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist upped their price objective on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

AN stock opened at $124.41 on Tuesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.32 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.72 and a 200 day moving average of $103.42.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

