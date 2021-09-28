Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes $258,000 Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth $2,759,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,342,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Roku by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,398,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.58.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.72, for a total value of $2,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $203,888,131. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $321.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 195.88 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.67. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $181.66 and a one year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

