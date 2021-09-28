BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

BRSP stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.77. BrightSpire Capital has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $6,474,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

