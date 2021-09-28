Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,491,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 425,541 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $125,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,754,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,831,000 after purchasing an additional 255,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,985,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,620,000 after purchasing an additional 44,806 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,482,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,441,000 after acquiring an additional 839,550 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,941,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,501,000 after acquiring an additional 621,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.04.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $169,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $395,700 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

