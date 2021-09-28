Brokerages Anticipate Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) to Post -$0.39 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) to report ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.59). Jounce Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.68). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 million.

JNCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jounce Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

Shares of JNCE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.90. 428,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,642. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58. Jounce Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.73 million, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

