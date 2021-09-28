Brokerages Expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GAMB. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAMB traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. 257,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,448. Gambling.com Group has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

