Brokerages Expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. GasLog Partners posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 190.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). GasLog Partners had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $70.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.28 million.

GLOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

GLOP stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $219.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,183,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 438,052 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 80,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 56,403 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

