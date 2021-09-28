Brokerages Expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to Announce $2.43 EPS

Brokerages expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to announce earnings of $2.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.70. ICON Public reported earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year earnings of $9.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $11.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ICLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICON Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.08.

Shares of ICON Public stock traded down $5.72 on Tuesday, reaching $265.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,036. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $168.76 and a 52 week high of $301.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 102,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ICON Public by 2.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ICON Public by 6.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

