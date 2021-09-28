Brokerages Expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to post $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61. Philip Morris International posted earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.7% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 637.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,881,000 after purchasing an additional 320,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PM traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.70. 209,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,411,671. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The company has a market capitalization of $153.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.27 and a 200 day moving average of $97.38.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

