Brokerages Expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to Announce $2.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) will report earnings per share of $2.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.17. RenaissanceRe posted earnings per share of ($2.64) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 179.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full year earnings of $9.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $11.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $16.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.19 to $18.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RenaissanceRe.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

RNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.71.

RNR stock opened at $139.80 on Friday. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $139.69 and a 1-year high of $185.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RenaissanceRe (RNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.