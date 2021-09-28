Brokerages Set Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) PT at $44.25

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday, August 1st.

NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,243. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 16.2% in the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 100,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 33.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,800,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth approximately $427,000.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

