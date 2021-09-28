Brokerages Set Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Price Target at C$47.11

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of TSE:BEP.UN opened at C$47.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$49.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.16. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of C$41.88 and a 1 year high of C$63.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

