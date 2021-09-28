Brokerages Set Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) PT at $15.17

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 54.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,132 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,516,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,419,000 after purchasing an additional 176,792 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $497,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 421.9% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 127,342 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 102,941 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,206,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,126. The stock has a market cap of $330.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.35. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $13.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

