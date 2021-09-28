Brokerages Set Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) PT at $15.17

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.17.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
In related news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ FLXN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,126. The stock has a market cap of $330.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.35. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $13.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66.
Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Flexion Therapeutics
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.
