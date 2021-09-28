Brokerages Set Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) PT at $40.43

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Kennametal in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Kennametal by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 25,440.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KMT traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $35.42. 27,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,304. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

