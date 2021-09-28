Brokerages Set RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) PT at $240.25

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 18.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 9.6% in the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

ROLL stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $217.46. 2,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.59 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.98.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.26 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

