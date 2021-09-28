Brokerages Set Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target at $39.40

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on RYTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $691.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.40. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.