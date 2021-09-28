Brokerages Set Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target at $39.40

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.40.
Several analysts have issued reports on RYTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.
Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $691.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.40. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $43.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.
