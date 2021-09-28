Brokerages Set Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Target Price at $61.83

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $63.00 price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of RBA traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,484. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average is $60.90.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $396.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $211,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,240.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $913,591.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,936 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,290,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,288,000 after buying an additional 32,205 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,857,000 after buying an additional 460,892 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,004,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,446,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,270,000 after buying an additional 43,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

