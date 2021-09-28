Brokerages Set S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Price Target at $29.82

Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.82.

STBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.63 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,827,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,231,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,493,000 after acquiring an additional 94,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,812,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,358,000 after acquiring an additional 110,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 1,066,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STBA opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.70. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 62.92%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

