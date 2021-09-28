Brokerages Set Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target at C$21.89

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.42.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMU.UN shares. TD Securities set a C$24.00 price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares set a C$24.00 price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$5.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.00.

