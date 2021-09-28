Brokerages Set The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) PT at $29.80

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

In other The AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,942,773.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163 in the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of The AES by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in The AES by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in The AES by 3.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in The AES by 3.0% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in The AES by 5.2% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The AES has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The AES will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

The AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

