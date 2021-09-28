Brokerages Set TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Target Price at $44.83

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

