Brokers Issue Forecasts for MSA Safety Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of MSA Safety in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.75.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on shares of MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

MSA Safety stock opened at $145.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $124.58 and a 1-year high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $341.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.52 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSA. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,284,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,937,000 after acquiring an additional 818,019 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,665,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,039,000 after acquiring an additional 198,429 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,141,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,931,000 after acquiring an additional 144,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 99,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $376,852.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 987,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,994,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,185.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.