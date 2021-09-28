Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope expects that the company will earn $3.02 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.82 EPS.
Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.25 billion.
TSE OVV opened at C$41.66 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$9.07 and a 52 week high of C$42.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.88 billion and a PE ratio of -4.21.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.79%.
About Ovintiv
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
