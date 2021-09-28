Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Shares Gap Down to $6.14

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.14, but opened at $5.73. Brookdale Senior Living shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 57,248 shares traded.

BKD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $723.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4,597.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,605,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,967 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,262,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,464 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,209,000. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

