Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.06, but opened at $22.81. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas shares last traded at $22.53, with a volume of 450,043 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 47.4% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,767.3% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

