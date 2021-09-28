CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Raised to $299.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $286.00 to $299.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.29.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $257.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.53 and its 200-day moving average is $256.73. CACI International has a one year low of $198.46 and a one year high of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CACI International will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total value of $897,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,967 shares of company stock worth $1,017,726 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

