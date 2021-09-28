CAE (TSE:CAE) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at TD Securities

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.56.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$38.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.19. CAE has a 12 month low of C$19.21 and a 12 month high of C$39.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.07 billion and a PE ratio of 96.75.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

