Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.90. 307,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,553. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.94. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 897.72 and a beta of -0.14.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $13,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.