Callisto Network Price Reaches $0.0069 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Callisto Network has a market cap of $17.76 million and $101,372.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,938.97 or 0.06938832 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00110141 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

