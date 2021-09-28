Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Shares of CLXT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.49. 66,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,952. The firm has a market cap of $130.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58. Calyxt has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 127.64% and a negative net margin of 106.37%. The company had revenue of $11.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calyxt will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calyxt news, CFO William Koschak purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Carr acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLXT. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calyxt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 158.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.89% of the company’s stock.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

