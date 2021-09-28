Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $15,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EYLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 42.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 181.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EYLD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.78. 15,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average is $38.30. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $38.42.

