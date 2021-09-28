Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $4.72 Million Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,246 shares during the period. The Buckle comprises about 0.8% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in The Buckle during the second quarter worth about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Buckle by 27.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Buckle during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Buckle by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in The Buckle by 49.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BKE traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $43.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,155. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.14. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $50.79.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $295.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 18.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

In other The Buckle news, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $620,514.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $633,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,600,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,093 shares of company stock worth $3,236,815. 40.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

