Cambria Investment Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares during the quarter. Rent-A-Center accounts for 1.0% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of Rent-A-Center worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 651.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 18.2% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

NASDAQ RCII traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.81. 3,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,266. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

