Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 2,464 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

WHR traded down $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.57. 5,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $171.33 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.50. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

