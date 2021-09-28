Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 384 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,414,000 after acquiring an additional 27,652 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,107,000 after buying an additional 295,111 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,710,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after buying an additional 18,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 240,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,337,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $58.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.50 and its 200 day moving average is $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $80.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

