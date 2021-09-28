Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,496 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 42,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BXMT opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.96.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.71%.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,916 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $61,139.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 87,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,221.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,921.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,184 shares of company stock worth $200,488 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

