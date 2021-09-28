Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 20.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEUR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 473,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 160,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.60. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $60.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.